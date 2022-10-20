MOREHEAD The Morehead Theatre Guild is gearing up for its fall show to be presented just in time for Halloween.
“The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” will be performed at the Rowan County Arts Center on Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 4-6. Fleming County native George David McKee is directing the play, adapted by Noah Smith from Robert Louis Stephenson’s novella of the same name.
Smith describes the play as a work of science fiction rather than horror.
Throughout the story, the audience will journey into Dr. Henry Jekyll’s tortured mind and Edward Hyde’s darkened heart courtesy of two household servants. The Maid and the Butler serve as the audience’s tour guides, providing insight into the thoughts and feelings of both sides of the man. Furthermore, they serve as narrators and set changers.
McKee has some thoughts as to the relevance of the many doors referenced throughout the story.
“I believe these doors serve as a metaphor symbolizing the entrances and exits to the different ‘rooms’ within our hearts, within our souls. We humans are very complex creatures. As we enter a dark place within ourselves, we must remember that there is always an exit.”
McKee continued, “The story explores the dual nature of man. Mr. Hyde views his alter-ego Dr. Jekyll, who is always smiling and pleasant, as being dishonest. ‘Making love to those you love and killing those you hate’ makes perfect sense to Mr. Hyde. Deep down in the dark corners of our souls, I wonder if that make sense to us, too. It’s a disturbing and unsettling thought — and one that is explored in depth throughout this piece.”
Eight cast members have been working diligently since early September to prepare for the show.
Cast members include Mike Breeze as Jekyll/Hyde, Lee Roberts and Mike Dobranski as the Maid and Butler, and Sara Lindsey, Reagan Hatton, Joe Sexton, Daniel Meritt, and Dusty Salyer complete the ensemble.
Times for the play are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at www.moreheadtheatre.org or by calling (606) 783-9857 Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.