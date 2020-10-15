The Greenup County Health Department announced 12 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.
Eight females, ages 84, 54, 20, 30, 85, 47, 19 and 60, and four males, ages 77, 71, 15 and 76, tested positive.
The number of confirmed cases in Greenup County stands at 548, including 120 active. There have been eight deaths in Greenup County.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19. Four females, ages 40, 31, 81 and 76, and three males, ages 79, 27 and 6, are each in home isolation. The tally is 589 — there have been 440 recoveries and 17 deaths.
Carter County’s health department reported six new positive cases, pushing the county’s tally to 285 — 228 have recovered. There have been five deaths.