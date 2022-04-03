The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s release, which consists of cases from March 26 through April 1. That’s an average of just 1.7 cases a day.
There have been 16,325 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 156 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department announced three new cases on Wednesday, two additional on Thursday and two more on Friday.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department posted five new cases from March 22-28. At that point, the health department had reported just 85 cases in March, and 4,654 overall. There have been 70 COVID-positive deaths involving Lawrence residents.
The Greenup County Health Department did not issue a COVID-related release this past week.