The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The release consisted of cases over the last four days.
The cases involve seven females from ages 5 to 65 and five males, ages 15 to 50.
There have been 5,073 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 77 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department listed three new cases, pushing the tally to 2,415.
The Lawrence County and Greenup County health departments did not issue a report on Friday.