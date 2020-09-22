The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 12 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
One new patient — a 71-year-old male — is in hospital isolation.
The other 11 are each in home isolation. The cases involve seven females, ages 24, 70, 42, 62, 68, 62 and 27, and four males, ages 85, 18, 62 and 72.
Boyd County’s case total stands at 431, including 331 that have reached recovery. There have been six deaths. The health department has reported 185 cases in Boyd County in September.
Greenup County’s health department reported five new cases on Tuesday. Three males, ages 78, 77 and 37, and two females, ages 36 and 21, tested positive.
There is one new case at Oakmont Manor, where 37 residents and 26 employees have tested positive, all told.
Overall, Greenup County has had 384 cases — 261 have recovered. There have been six deaths.
Carter County’s health department listed one new positive case on Monday. Its total stands at 162, including just 16 active cases.