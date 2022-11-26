ASHLAND This year’s Christmas Tour of Homes, a fundraiser for the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, offers visitors an inside look at a variety of dwellings, in addition to one of the oldest structures in town.
The Memmers
Randy and Kay Memmer’s home in the Crump and Field Building, at 1401 Greenup Ave., will include a plethora of nutcrackers and Santas, a few provided by them but most provided by their daughter, Kim, whom Mrs. Memmer credits with doing most of the decorating for the holidays.
“She loves Christmas,” Mrs. Memmer said, adding she decided to participate when her friend, Judy Fannin, was looking for homes to feature.
“We did it in 1995 when we lived in Southern Hills,” she said. “I wasn’t sure, but Kim said, ‘If you want to do it, I’ll do it.’”
The third-floor ballroom, which is to the side of the Memmers’ two-bedroom, two-bath loft, will give visitors a chance to give feedback: The massive room will contain nine tables set for a meal and decorated with various themes and visitors can vote of their favorite themes.
The building dates to 1892; the Memmers purchased it in 1997 and began renovating it. Their real estate offices are there, as well as apartments on the second floor that compose Corporate Condominium Suites.
First Presbyterian Church
The first lot in Ashland and the oldest church in town, First Presbyterian Church, at 1600 Winchester Ave., will highlight its creches. The display is special to Barb Payne, whose late mother-in-law, Ruth, made a nativity which is in the display.
The display will consist of nativities donated to the church and loaned for the Tour of Homes. “Even the kids and some shut-ins have donated items,” Payne said.
The choir room takes on a musical theme in its decorations and, in the basement, informational tables will be available, letting visitors know what the church offers. Nearby is the room that serves as headquarters for Sew Blessed, a ministry of the church for those who sew. Refreshments also will be served in the basement and Santa is expected to make an appearance.
The Rev. William Pollack, minister at the church, said he was happy to open the church for a visit from the public.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity for people to come in and share some of our stories,” Pollack said.