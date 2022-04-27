ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission race has narrowed down to eight candidates, thus bypassing the primary straight into the November general election.
Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston confirmed Wednesday Rochelle Herring dropped out of the race. The city commission candidates will still appear on the May 17 ballot, but any votes will not be tabulated, according to Johnston.
Johnston said a note will be added to the new ballots in order to let voters know, however, it is too late in the game to remove the race from the ballot.
Herring received some press coverage last year after arguing that the city wasn’t doing enough to clean up drug activity on her street. She and her husband erected a sign claiming a drug house was so many doors down from their house.
The current commission candidates are as follows: Josh Blanton, Amanda Clark, Marty Gute, Becky Miller, Dwain Porter, Cheryl Spriggs, Chuck Williams and David Williams.
