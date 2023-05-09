ASHLAND Melissa Jacobs should have no doubt about her parenting skills. She has been Mother of the Year for two years in a row.
Jacobs, who works as a mental health counselor at the VA Medical Center in Huntington, won this year's title, awarded by the Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club, based on the Mother of the Year essay contest.
Jacobs' daughter, Caydence Preece, an eighth-grader at Boyd County Middle School, won the contest this year, just as her brother, Jacob Spurlock, did last year.
It also was the second year in a row for Lara Parsons, writing teacher at Boyd County Middle School, to have had one of her students win the contest.
This year's winner was unable to attend the Kiwanis Club meeting because of mandatory testing at her school. However, club member Lynn Hutchinson read the one-page work to those attending Tuesday's meeting. The essay emphasized the support and guidance her mother provides, as well as the happiness they derive from one another's company.
"Me and my mom always have so much fun together. We laugh, watch shows, play games and laugh at funny TikToks," she wrote.
The essay took a serious turn.
"I don't know what I would ever do if I lost her," Preece wrote. "When she had her stroke, I thought I lost my best friend, but the Lord knows I could not live without her."
Jacobs received a certificate of appreciation from the Kentucky House of Representatives, presented by Kentucky Rep. Scott Sharp.
She also received a plaque and gift cards for dinner and a movie.
Jacobs said she was stunned to have been named Mother of the Year two years in a row.
"I learned everything from my mom," she said; her mother, Robin Henderson, attended the meeting with her daughter.
Jacobs said her daughter loves reading and writing and aspired to be a travel nurse.
"Both of my kids are a blessing," Jacobs said.
