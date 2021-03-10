NELSONVILLE Elvis may have left the building, but his spirit lives on in the form of award-winning tribute artist Dwight Icenhower.
Icenhower will perform two shows on Saturday at Stuart’s Opera House — at 1:30 and 6 p.m., with the later show being livestreamed.
The shows, called "Back to My Roots," will be in an intimate setting, taking the audience through the journey of Icenhower's life and career. He will take questions from the audience and also musical requests.
The opera house is following health department guidelines, so only 60 tickets will be sold per show. Tickets for the live shows are $50. To purchase tickets, call (740) 753-1924. The livestream will be available to watch free at stuartsoperahouse.org; donations to Stuart’s Opera House are welcomed.
Online viewers may ask Icenhower a question or make a song request by email the.dwight.hour@gmail.com. Include your first and last name, where you are from, your question for Dwight, and your song request.
A nose and mouth covering is required to be properly worn for all those attending. No one will be allowed entry without a face covering. Stuart’s Opera House will have face coverings available for guests who need one. The mask must be worn at all times, including in the Theater and the Grand Lobby. If you are taking a drink, the mask may be removed to do so, but must immediately be put back on after you are done taking the drink.
The theater is at 52 Public Square.