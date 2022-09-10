Vying for Boyd County Attorney will be Republican Curtis Dotson, who operates Curtis Law Offices in Ashland, and Democrat Pat Hedrick, who operates Hedrick Law Offices in Catlettsburg.
Curtis Dotson
The office of county attorney can do more, Curtis Dotson said, and if elected, he said he has some specific ideas.
Dotson, who lives in Ashland and whose law offices are at 2041 Carter Ave., said he would like for the office to be involved in serving papers.
“I know in other counties, the county attorney will assist law enforcement and I want to be the county attorney that does that,” Dotson said. “Law enforcement has it hard enough and I think we need to be there to back them up.”
Dotson cites his well-rounded experience, legally and personally, as one reason he would serve the office well.
“I come from a working family and have had to work hard for my entire life,” he said. “I worked my way through college. My first job was in 11th grade. I’ve handled family law, employment law, workers rights, disability, criminal work, but I’m most proud of my work representing those without a voice, like children.”
He said he would like to bring control of the Boyd County Child Support Enforcement Office back to Boyd County; it’s currently under control of Carter County.
Accessibility also is important, and to that end, Dotson said he’d like to offer more services online, including submitting applications for guardianships.
“You could still come in, but it gives residents options,” he said.
Dotson’s wife, Justine, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, works in his office. They have a 9-year-old son and 19-month-old daughter.
“I’m a family-oriented person and we’re a part of this community and we love being part of the growth and new life here,” he said.
Dotson graduated from the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia, and he graduated from Pikeville College cum laude with a degree in criminal justice and sociology. He is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association, U.S. District Court, Eastern District, the Boyd County Bar Association, the Kentucky Justice Association and The Rotary Club and Kiwanis.
Pat Hedrick
After serving as assistant county attorney for more than 14 years, Pat Hedrick said he enjoys working with local law enforcement and helping the community.
“If someone has been the victim of a crime handled by our office, I like helping them work toward a resolution that’s satisfactory to them,” Hedrick said. “I support law enforcement and want to continue to support them.”
The Catlettsburg native graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1994 and was seventh in his class at Salmon P. Chase College of Law of Northern Kentucky University in 1998, where he graduated magna cum laude. He said he believes he is the best candidate for the job.
“It’s an important job that goes beyond speeding tickets and misdemeanors and requires experience,” he said. An example of responsibilities includes helping those with ill relatives to arrange guardianships and giving legal advice to the Boyd County Fiscal Court.
He said he’s also on board with Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney’s push to remove dangerous and dilapidated structures, which will require legal action through the county attorney’s office.
As county attorney, Hedrick said he would like to bring the Veterans Treatment Court program into district court. The voluntary program, currently available in circuit court, includes regular court appearances where veterans who want treatment for alcohol or substance abuse addiction and/or serious mental health disease are closely monitored and veterans who have committed a felony or misdemeanor are aided in the reintegration to society.
“Veterans have sacrificed a lot for us, so the least we can do is give them that chance in district court,” he said.
Hedrick said he doesn’t anticipate change in the office under his leadership because it’s not needed.
“This office runs exceptionally. It’s probably the best-run office in our court system,” he said. “I don’t anticipate any staff changes. Everyone there is excellent with their jobs. We need continuity.”
Hedrick is a member, a past president and past vice president of the Boyd County Bar Association, a member of the Kentucky Bar Association, Ashland Alliance and Ashland Elks Lodge 350. He is authorized to practice law in the U.S. District Court eastern district of Kentucky and in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He has been endorsed by David Hagerman, Ashland Area Labor Council, Boyd County Education Association, Teamsters Local 651, Bricklayers Local 7 and Steelworkers 1865.