It’s a great thing that we can buy garlic any time. You can find it preserved in tubes or jars, or you can get the fresh article.
Spring and mid-summer are garlic harvest times if you grow your own, so it’s nearing time to get your homegrown bulbs.
Garlic is low in calories but contains such nutrients are manganese, vitamin B6, Vitamin C and selenium. We know it’s good for blood pressure and cholesterol levels, but it’s also thought to fight Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
Not everyone likes it and some are allergic to it, but for garlic lovers, here are a few opportunities to indulge.
CHICKEN AND GARLIC WITH FRESH HERBS
from tasteofhome.com
serves six
6 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 1-1/2 pounds)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
10 garlic cloves, peeled and halved
2 tablespoons brandy or chicken stock
1 cup chicken stock
1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary or 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
1/2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon minced fresh chives
Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown chicken on both sides. Remove from pan.
Remove skillet from heat; add halved garlic cloves and brandy. Return to heat; cook and stir over medium heat until liquid is almost evaporated, 1-2 minutes.
Stir in stock, rosemary and thyme; return chicken to pan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until a thermometer reads 170°, 6-8 minutes. Sprinkle with chives.
GARLIC KNOTS
from bonappetit.com
Makes about 24
1 pound prepared pizza dough, room temperature
All-purpose flour (for dusting)
Garlic powder (for dusting)
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for brushing
¼ cup (½ stick) unsalted butter
5 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
Kosher salt
Divide dough into 4 pieces, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise 1–1½ hours. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
Working with 1 piece at a time and keeping remaining pieces covered, roll dough on a lightly floured surface to a 6x4” rectangle. Cut dough into six 4x1” strips. Sprinkle dough all over with garlic powder, then flour. Roll 1 length of dough on work surface with your hands to round out edges (it will look like a worm). Tie into a single knot; the ends should just pass through the center without more than a 1” overhang (this allows the dough to rise in a nice compact shape, and keeping the ends short prevents it from looking like a bow). Transfer to prepared sheet. Repeat with remaining dough. Brush knots with oil, lightly cover with plastic, and let rise in a warm spot until puffed, 1–1½ hours.
Preheat oven to 400°. Bake knots until golden brown, 13–15 minutes.
Meanwhile, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until just softened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in parsley and remaining 2 Tbsp. oil; generously season with salt. Transfer butter mixture to a large bowl, add warm knots, and gently toss until coated.
MASHED RED POTATOES WITH GARLIC
from acouplecooks.com
serves six or eight
3 pounds red-skinned potatoes
4 garlic cloves
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup milk
½ cup Parmesan cheese, shredded (omit for vegan)
1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt
Fresh ground pepper
Green onion, for garnish (optional)
Clean the potatoes. Then dice the potatoes, leaving the skins on. Place them in a large pot and cover with 1 inch of water. Bring to a boil and boil until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes (pierce a piece of potato with a fork to assess doneness). Then carefully drain them.
Meanwhile, mince the garlic.
When the potatoes are done, melt the butter in the same pot. Add the garlic and saute for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant but not browned. Add the potatoes back to the pot and pour in the milk.
Mash the potatoes with a masher, adding more milk if desired to get to a thinner consistency. Add the Parmesan cheese and season with the kosher salt and lots of fresh ground pepper. Taste and adjust seasonings as desired, adding more cheese, salt, or pepper as necessary.
If desired, thinly slice the green onion and sprinkle on top as a garnish. Serve immediately.
FRIED CABBAGE WITH BACON, ONION AND GARLIC
from allrecipes.com
serves 6
6 slices bacon, chopped
1 large onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 large head cabbage, cored and sliced
1 tablespoon salt, or to taste
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
⅛ teaspoon paprika
Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until onion caramelizes, about 10 minutes.
Immediately stir in cabbage and continue to cook and stir another 10 minutes.
Season with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes more.