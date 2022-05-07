ASHLAND It's a mystery what happened to Charlie the cat, but it's a certainty Tri-State Spay and Neuter is going to help.
Chrissy Dillow of the volunteer, low-cost spay and neuter organization, said they received the cat in October, after a Facebook message alerted them to a sick cat.
"In the message, they indicated they would harm him if we didn't go get him, so we rushed to pick him up and took him directly to Academy Animal Clinic," Dillow said.
He was diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection, from which he has recovered. But his excessive drooling was a concern.
"We tried a couple different treatments — including long-term antibiotics and steroids — but he never stopped drooling. He seemed to be breathing heavily, so he went back to the vet and we did an X-ray. It was then that we saw the buckshot," she said.
Dr. Ruth Boll at Academy Animal Hospital tried to remove the buckshot by doing two surgeries, but the drooling continued: Every swallow is painful, so he drools instead.
"(Boll) was afraid to keep trying because of all the nerves in the area — we didn't want to risk paralyzing his tongue," Dillow said. "So two months ago we were referred to MedVet Cincinnati. They have the ability to do a CT scan which will allow the surgeon to avoid the nerves in the area."
Dillow said the prognosis is great for the 3-year-old feline. The buckshot could be removed and he would be pain free and begin swallowing again, which also would relieve skin irritation and allow him to eat comfortably.
"The surgery will not only mean he will be pain-free, but would also mean that he would be adoptable. And since he is the friendliest, sweetest kitty it is a shame he doesn't have a family of his own," Dillow said.
So far, the organization has raised about half of the $5,900 needed to cover the surgery, and there are no plans to stop until the goal is met. The price tag includes a thorough exam, CT scan and surgery to remove the bullet fragments and potentially the damaged salivary gland.
"The thing about Charlie is he loves everyone. He loves being pet, held, head bonks, sitting on shoulders, cuddling, snuggling, and any other form of attention you are willing to give him," Dillow said.
Several fundraisers have helped: a Rada Cutlery fundraiser is posted to the Tri-State Spay and Neuter Facebook page and a May 17 fundraiser night is planned at Ashland Texas Roadhouse with 10% of dine-in and carry out sales going to Charlie’s surgery when Charlie’s fundraiser flyer is shown (posted to the Facebook page).
After a successful surgery, Charlie will be up for adoption.
"Charlie is a charmer — everyone who meets him is taken in by this handsome, talkative kitty — which makes it even sadder that someone shot Charlie," Dillow said.
