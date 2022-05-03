LOUISVILLE Donate Life KY will host a Volunteer Appreciation Day at Churchill Downs on Thursday to celebrate organ donors and recipients. The event, also described as a celebration of life, will bring hundreds of organ donors and recipients together for a day at the track. Those who attend Thurby are encouraged to wear the organization’s signature colors, blue and green. Donate Life KY will also hand out a special Day at the Races lapel and keepsake to those wearing blue and green.
“Our first Volunteer Appreciation Day in 2021 was wildly successful and brought together our community like never before,” said Shelley Snyder, Executive Director of Donate Life KY. “We have an incredible network that is continually doing all they can to encourage those outside the organization to join the organ donor registry. We’re excited to celebrate the spirit of the Commonwealth on Thurby while also educating race-goers about organ donation and how registering to be a donor can help save lives.”
The third race of the day during Thurby has been named the Donate Life race, which will occur at approximately 1:45 p.m. This race will honor transplant recipients, donor families, and patients waiting for a life-saving transplant.
Those attending Donate Life KY’s Volunteer Appreciation Day will enjoy festivities from Millionaire’s Row and the grandstands. The special day at the races will help bring awareness to the mission of organ, tissue, and eye donation while attendees enjoy the highly anticipated day leading up to Oaks and Derby. Attendees will also meet others who have been touched by organ donation and discuss the personal impact this mission has had on their lives.
The Donate Life KY Volunteer Appreciation Day comes on the heels of National Donate Life Month, a month-long celebration recognizing the commitment and impact of donors, volunteers, driver’s license office partners, hospitals, and others touched by donation and transplantation. The number of organ transplants in the United States has increased every year for the past ten years, and Kentucky once again accomplished groundbreaking numbers in donation and transplantation in 2021. More than 2 million Kentuckians are registered as organ donors; however, 1,000 Kentuckians still need lifesaving transplants. For more information or to become a donor, go to www.donatelifeky.org.