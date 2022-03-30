ASHLAND Donate Life KY is hosting its LIVE! to Save Lives concert on April 8 at the Paramount Arts Center to help raise awareness surrounding the importance of organ donation. The free concert lineup includes Arlo McKinley, Hello June, Gaby Thomas, and Jayce Turley.
McKinley, a country singer and songwriter from Cincinnati who has two albums under his belt, will perform his most recent album, "Die Midwestern," released in August 2020 through John Prine’s record label Oh Boy Records.
The opening band, Hello June, of Morgantown, West Virginia, will performing their debut six-song EP, "Spruce." The band's music has been featured by NPR.
Thomas, a 19-year-old student at Marshall University, and Turley, a 17-year-old student at Greenup County High School, will make guest appearances during the concert.
Education during the concert will help support Donate Life KY’s mission of organ donation to help save lives, especially in Appalachia.
“There are 110,000 people in the U.S. and nearly 1,000 Kentuckians currently waiting on a lifesaving organ transplant,” Leigh Pennington of Donate Life KY said. “The sad reality is that 20 people die each day waiting for their lifesaving gift. We hope that LIVE! to Save Lives will help a new audience realize how crucial registering to be a donor is. We are thankful to partner with these talented musicians and our wonderful sponsors to further share our message of hope as we continue to encourage people to register to become organ donors.”
Only 63% of Kentuckians are currently registered as organ donors. The Donate Life KY goal is to achieve 100% registration status.
To reserve a ticket, visit livetosavelives.com.