While domestic violence is an issue pervading society all times of the year, jail bookings show it reared its ugly head over the Christmas holiday.
Thankfully, the lock-ups were few and far between — however, domestic violence and emergency protective order violations accounted for 40% of the lock-ups over the holiday weekend.
As of Monday, Carter and Greenup showed no bookings from over the weekend — however, that doesn't preclude anyone from bonding out.
Anyone named among those jailed over the weekend should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court of law. The following people were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Kevin W. Harvey, 46, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault and violating an emergency protective order.
• Timothy R. Young, 50, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Marc W. Lockhart, 33, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of violating an EPO and fourth-degree assault.
• Sarah M.D. McCoy, 25, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
• Matthew S. Bartram, 40, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
• Daniel Allen, 31, of Winamac, Idaho, was booked on Christmas Day on a third-degree terroristic threatening charge.
• Terry E. Hall, 51, of Williamsport, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Nina M. Keaton, 47, of Sitka, was booked Sunday on a violating an EPO charge.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Sarah McKinney, 31, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• John McClure, 44, of Clearfield, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and four traffic violations.
• Matthew Johnson, 30, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• James A. Holbrook, 49, of Clearfield, was booked Sunday on a shoplifting charge.
