ASHLAND A new, locally owned store is set to open on July 2 in Ashland.
Dollar World will be in the Paul Blazer Plaza near Zanzi’s Pizza, owner Ray Duckett said.
Like many dollar stores, Duckett said his store will carry a wide array of products: kitchenware, baby items, automotive products, party supplies, dry and canned food, cleaning products, candles and more. He said every item is only one dollar.
“This will be the only everything-is-a-dollar store in the city of Ashland,” Duckett said, noting there are similar stores in the county and in Russell in Greenup County.
Duckett’s business partner is his sister, Laken Duckett. Duckett said he moved to the Ashland area in 2004 and his family followed him in 2008. The family might be familiar to some because of Laken Duckett’s son, Jordan Duckett, who died in August 2019 from an asthma attack during football practice in in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood. He was 13.
Duckett said he previously owned Ray’s Details on Greenup Avenue.
For Dollar World’s grand opening on July 2, he said he hopes to have a ribbon cutting and a visit from Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins. He said he hopes the store will be helpful to many Ashland residents.
“I wanted to do something that would benefit everybody and wouldn’t cost so much,” he said, noting the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the finances of many. “If you didn’t have a vehicle to get to a dollar store, it will be cheaper if you have to catch a taxi.”
He said the store also will offer back-to-school items that students at Paul G. Blazer High School, which is within walking distance, might need.
“Everything is at a great price and it’s convenient,” he said.