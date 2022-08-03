ASHLAND Dog Days will have a new look in Ashland, at least for a day.
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will partner with North Shore Animal League and Baby Doge for DOGust 1st from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the AARF facility at 12365 Kevin Ave. Baby Doge is a cryptocurrency company that supports dog rescues.
Aug. 1 is considered the universal birthday for all rescue dogs, designated by North Shore Animal League. AARF will host the event at the kennel with discounted adoption fees. Fees for dogs older than six months will be $125; puppies $150; cats and kittens $50.
In addition, door prizes, raffles and free gifts for adopters for new pets are planned.
The event will include more than 50 other North Shore-affiliated shelters across the country. The five shelters that record the most adoptions will win monetary prizes.
North Shore has saved more than 1.1 million animals’ lives as the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization. North Shore also aim to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare through its education programs.
AARF also will have a supply drive and volunteer rally on the same day.
Donations of towels, fleece blankets, blue Dawn dishwashing liquid, bleach labeled 99% germ killing, Dog Chow, chicken or beef-flavored Pedigree canned dog food; Purina Puppy Chow and Pedigree canned puppy food; canned Friskies cat food (no fish flavors), Purina One adult cat food and kitten food; Fancy Feast kitten food (no fish flavors); laundry detergent, paper towels; and Slide cat litter are needed. Gift cards and monetary donations are also accepted.
Those interested in adopting must be pre-approved. To obtain a form, visit adoptaarfky.com.
Animals available for adoption may be viewed at adoptaarfky.com.