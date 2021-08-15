GRAYSON Grayson Lake held its Dog Days of Summer Lake Swim on Saturday, complete with a K-9 demonstration.
The event, sponsored by The Corps of Engineers, Carter County Animal Rescue, Carter County Tourism and the Carter County K-9 Unit, was conducted to raise awareness for water safety for both those who use the lake and their “best friends” as well.
Park Rangers Alice Hall and Justine Smith were on hand to help educate the public, and to hand out dog-related water safety so that everyone can enjoy the lake safely.
“We want to do everything we can to get the word out about water safety,” Hall said. Water safety, Hall pointed out, involves both time spent on a boat and other water activities as well. “We are really promoting life jackets,” she said. “And that includes dogs as well.”
“There have been a lot of people out on the water enjoying this beautiful lake,” Ranger Smith said. “And that is wonderful because it lets them get out and do things that are fun while still being able to socially distance. As people are enjoying their time boating, we have noticed that more and more people are bringing their dogs with them, which is also wonderful. But we need to remember to do everything we can to keep them safe while keeping ourselves safe.”
“A lot of people don’t realize that not all dogs are what you would call natural-born swimmers or strong swimmers,” Hall said. “So, they need the extra protection that life jackets provide the same as we do. Perhaps even more.”
Two of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 finest and their human partners were present for the event.
Officer Ripken (with partner, Officer Robert Shepherd), a bloodhound with the Sheriff’s Department who does scent discriminatory tracking, is so talented that he can track a single individual from a group of individuals in the event that a single individual needs to be found.
Officer Maverick (with partner Dustin Allgood) is a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois and a patrol dog assisting the Sheriff’s Department in pursuit and arrest. Officer Shepherd said the community has been wonderful supporting the K-9 officers with both food and necessary protective gear.