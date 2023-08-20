KENOVA The dog paddle was the dominant stroke at Dreamland Pool on Sunday, as Tri-State canine owners brought their fur babies to the swimming hole for Dog Day.
More than 100 dogs, from chihuahuas to King Corsos, enjoyed the water on a day that reached 90 degrees.
Presley Pelfrey, of Kenova, brought her 4-year-old, wire-haired Dachshund, Lucy, who has no fear of water, said Presley's grandmother, Charlotte Chapman of Huntington.
"She loves the water. During COVID, her grandpa put in a pool and they swim together all the time," Chapman said. But on this day, Lucy was a little nervous because she was surrounded by strange dogs, many several times larger than her.
Harlow, a 6-year-old miniature Australian shepherd, has been in the water before and isn't a fan.
"We're trying to get her used to it," owner Annie Patton, of Ashland, said. "She likes being on a boogie board better. She's doing better this year than she has before."
Tri-State Canine Services, along with the City of Kenova, presents Dog Day each year; after the last day the pool is open for humans, it devotes the day to allowing dog owners to bring their companions and try out the water.
"We were getting calls in June wanting to know when Dog Day would be," Kenova Mayor Tim Bias said. "This is a big thing for the people. They look forward to it."
Jeff Adkins, of Tri-State Canine Services, agreed.
"This has grown, and that's good," he said. "This is for everybody."
Bias said it's a great opportunity for dogs to socialize.
That was evident, as playful pups chased one another on the deck and vied for tennis balls.
Bias said the dogs generally get along well and there have been no problems other than a minor tiff over a tennis ball; pool manager Dewayne Cole and a Kenova police officer were on hand to help prevent any skirmishes.
There was no charge for people, but there was a $5 charge per dog, with proceeds going to the Cabell-Wayne Humane Society.
