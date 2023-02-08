MOREHEAD A Morehead State University instructor and lifelong documentarian has explored the stages and waves during difficult times.
During the pandemic, MSU filmmaker, Steven Middleton, produced a documentary called “Stages and Waves: An Excursion Through Challenging Times.” The documentary tells the stories of eight individuals across Kentucky who have discovered new passions during the pandemic.
“Although it captures a moment in time, who knows how many epidemics or pandemics we might experience in the future,” said Middleton. “It’s important to realize it is not all dark, there is positivity out there.”
Middleton said he was almost starving for something creative to work on. He began planning a road map in April 2022 for what he wanted his next documentary to look like. He knew he wanted it to stand out compared to his other 15 films.
“My most recent film before ‘Stages and Waves’ was the Ruth Hunt Candy history documentary. With history documentaries you just compile still photos and then write the narration to go with it,” said Middleton. “I knew I wanted to do a project this time where I was out there driving and meeting new people and ‘being amongst the people’ as my father used to say.”
After recording the footage, Middleton approached Scott Miller, Elijah Miller and Lucy Becker to create pieces of music to play along with the film. Becker said it was an honor for Middleton to allow her and the Millers to have total creative freedom.
“With the three of us, everything just came so organically,” said non-traditional junior and fiddle player, Lucy Becker. “As musicians, we take for granted having creative liberties like this. Which does not happen very often.”
When first watching Middleton's documentary, Becker said the film was very human.
“I like that Middleton’s film shows stories of everyday real people and what they can do,” said Becker. “Everyone has a special gift and it's really cool to see a community like Kentucky come together during dark times and see the light of the situation.”
Middleton has been making documentaries for 17 years. He does not feel there is anything he does filming-wise that is overly unique. He would tell anyone wanting to create a documentary to find good people with unique stories.
“A good story is a good story,” Middleton said. “Find a good story and kind of run with it.”
The Premiere of “Stages and Waves: An Excursion Through Challenging Times” in Morehead is Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at CoffeeTree Books. The film will be aired on KET in April.