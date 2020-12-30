Before wrapping up a Facebook live event featuring a panel of doctors regarding COVID-19 vaccination, a King’s Daughters Medical Center hospitalist implored the public to trust the shot.
“I beg you to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Stacy Caudill to online viewers. “Not just for you, but for your kids, your spouse, your parents, your grandparents, for us. We just want to get our life back.”
The majority of the local medical community, it appears, would agree.
For now, those who fall under Tier 1A are eligible to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. That group includes long-term care residents and staff, and frontline health care workers. Tier 1B consists of school faculty members, first responders and people age 70 and above. Tier 1B vaccines are projected to be administered around the first of February. The timeline will coincide with the guidance of Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Dr. Tony Dotson, a local gynecologist, received one of the first 50 doses of Pfizer on Dec. 16, after Pikeville Medical Center delivered 200 doses to KDMC.
“It was fine. It seemed very similar to a flu vaccine; just had a little bit of a sore shoulder that lasted overnight,” Dotson said. “There have been zero symptoms since that time. ... I was very excited to be a part of that. Just like a lot of health care providers in our area, I had the nurse take my picture as I was getting the vaccine. I didn’t really share it on social media, but I wanted to remember that event. We’re changing the curve of the pandemic.”
Pfizer and Moderna both require two shots to take full effect.
Dotson is slated to get his second dose in early January. There’s a 19- to 23-day window during which the second inoculation must occur.
Dotson said KDMC received 3,800 vials of Moderna to administer to team members.
As of Tuesday, according to Caudill, about 1,200 employees had been injected — with minor side effects.
An area husband-wife doctor team experienced different reactions to Moderna so far.
Dr. Lynne Goebel, a geriatric medicine specialist who practices in Huntington, was elated to see an email indicating her number had been pulled, so to speak.
“There was no hesitation; I was very excited to get it,” said Goebel, who got her first dose on Monday. “I’m looking forward to seeing my grandchildren after getting the second vaccine. And I haven’t seen (one of her daughters) in over a year.”
Goebel is already cooking up plans to make that happen in February. The second dose of Moderna occurs a month after the first. Then, she said, it takes a couple more weeks to build up full immunization.
Dr. David Goebel, an oncologist and Lynne’s husband, dealt with achiness, especially in his back, for about a week following his first Moderna vaccine. According to Lynne, Motrin staved off those side effects.
“A pretty high percentage do get aches in joints,” Lynne Goebel said. “And the second vaccine is supposed to be worse than the first.”
It beats contracting COVID-19, though, she said.
“I felt fatigued when I took the shingles vaccine, which has similar side effects. A third of people who take (the shingles shot) have flu-like feelings. But it’s definitely better than getting shingles.”
The only after-effects for Goebel were a brief metallic taste and a sore arm for a day.
Goebel said the only contraindication to the shot is if one is allergic to something in the vaccine itself.
Pfizer’s ingredients include mRNA, lipids, potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dehydrate and sucrose. Moderna has similar components: mRNA, lipids, tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate and sucrose.
Goebel warned of false information floating around.
“There are lot of fake-news-kinda things, like they insert a chip in you and can track you,” she said. “It’s not true. It’s just a vaccine.”
The vaccine is not yet approved for anyone under the age of 16. It does not affect fertility.
Dr. Mark Detherage, of KDMC, said it shouldn’t be coupled with any other vaccines. For instance, he said, if you receive the two-shot COVID vaccination, you shouldn’t get a flu shot within two weeks prior or two weeks after being vaccinated for the coronavirus.
Detherage said the hospital is working on ways for patients to sign up for the shots once it becomes more widely available. He said when it comes time for Tier 1B and beyond, there will ideally be a way to request a shot through the MyChart portal.
Goebel mentioned a smartphone tool called V-safe. It uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC website. Visit cdc.gov for more information.
Doctors and other medical experts are emphasizing patience throughout this process.
Dotson said this should mark a significant turning point.
“The number of patients in our hospital that have COVID and are critically ill is very scary,” Dotson said. “When they get to the point of being in ICU and on ventilators, and they’re tremendously ill and alone, it’s very sad. It’s disheartening to hear the ‘Code Blues’ every day in our hospital. We want to be a very proactive part of this vaccine process.”
(606) 326-2664 |