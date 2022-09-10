HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art will offer a free informational Docent Open House from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 for those who are interested in becoming volunteer art and nature tour guides. Refreshments will be served.
“Docents are dedicated to sharing their appreciation for art and nature to visitors of all ages at the Huntington Museum of Art, which has a nature trail system on its 52 acres,” HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn said. “If volunteering to become a docent sounds like something you would enjoy, then we need your help. No experience is needed as all docents are thoroughly trained and supported by HMA staff.”
Docents gather on Monday mornings at the Huntington Museum of Art during the fall and spring for informal art training sessions with the staff members of HMA’s Education Department. “Our docents are vital in continuing the legacy of community involvement and service at the Huntington Museum of Art. We could not provide the number of tours that we do without their help,” Dearborn said.
For more information, call Dearborn at (304) 529-2701 or email cdearborn@hmoa.org.