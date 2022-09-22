Do you want wine with that?
Those interested in learning about wines or wanting to expand their knowledge can check out the Ironton wine festival at the Marriott Hotel.
Wines will be supplied by MerryFamily Farms in Gallia County in Ohio that started selling wines in 2006.
Among the wines available for testing will be a sauvignon blanc, a white, a Malbec and a semi-rose Zinfandel. For the $40 ticket, there will be appetizers from The Mill AKY on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
That ticket will give buyers six 3-ounce samples of wine. Music will be provided by Wiley Dew, an Appalachia duo who promotes the music of the area.
Tickets may be purchased at irontonalive.com or at the event. Buses will be provided for those who want to do the ghost tour at Woodland Cemetery.