ASHLAND In a room packed with lifelong friends, family and colleagues, former Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore laid out his philosophy for a good life.
“I took it from Coach Lou Holtz and made it for Steve Gilmore,” the now retired mayor said. “It’s do the right thing, do your best and treat others how you want to be treated.”
That philosophy has gotten Gilmore far in life — under his watch as mayor, he oversaw the construction of River Front Park, the relining of the Central Park pond, Broadway Square and the painting of the bridges.
There are mayors who hold office and make sure the sidewalks don’t crumble too much. Then there are mayors who transform the city around them. Gilmore falls into that latter camp.
To show their appreciation for that, the Ashland City Commission voted this week to rename the portion of 15th Street between Greenup Avenue to the riverfront, perhaps the crown jewel of the Gilmore Era, Steve Gilmore Way.
Another name in Ashland history
Gathered inside the Ashland Bus Station, former Boyd County Judge-Executive Steve Towler laid it out like this — there are certain names that played pivotal parts in the history of the corner of Kentucky where coal meets iron: Parsons, Blazer and Poage, to name a few.
Gilmore needs to be added to that list, Towler said. The two go back a long way — they played ball together, worked in the school system together and even governed together when GIlmore was with the city and Towler was at the county.
“I’m big Steve and he’s little Steve, that’s how everyone knew us,” he said. “I think when we look at Steve, we can’t just look at his time as mayor, but at his time as superintendent of Ashland Schools, his time in special education and his time working as a teacher.”
Added Towler: “Steve always says do the right thing. And he has throughout his career. I’m proud to say he’s a good friend and that no one is more deserving of a street to be named after him.”
Dr. E.B. Gevedon recalled when he was in middle school, Gilmore started his career as 21-year-old teacher. Jokingly, he noted he himself is up in years.
“Jim Moore (the city attorney) and I were talking earlier that we were in school when Steve became a teacher, we were in school,” Gevedon said. “I remember having a lot of great teachers through school, nobody put in the time with their students like Steve did. While we come here today to commemorate his accomplishments in these high-profile positions, his teaching history should never be forgotten.”
Matthew B. Perkins, the current mayor of Ashland, was the master of ceremonies of the event. Following Towler and Gevedon, Perkins reminded everyone that “we are gathered here to celebrate Mayor Gilmore’s accomplishments.”
“Steve Gilmore was a teacher, a coach, a commissioner, a mayor and most importantly a grandfather and a father,” Perkins said. “Steve has truly made Ashland a better place. I think having a street named after him at the gateway of our riverfront is the most appropriate place. Ashland can’t thank you enough for what you have done.”
Career in public service
Then the man of the hour took the podium.
Gilmore, beaming with his grandfatherly smile, thanked the commission, both the ones he has served on and the one currently governing the city. With the winds whipping up outside Wednesday, Gilmore delivered one of his trademark speeches — nuggets of wisdom ready for mining in a plethora of anecdotes and stories, spanning his decades of public service.
“They (the commission) are just unbelievable to work with,” he said. “When I first served on the commission in 1979, there were some old-timers on there who harped on me to always do the right thing. They were my role models as a commissioner — I know about being a role model because that’s what you have to do as a teacher.”
After thanking the commission, Gilmore thanked the security guards at the bus station — busting their chops for being on the wrong side of the building when he arrived — then thanked the city staff, especially police and fire.
“This is the No. 1 place in Smalltown America to live,” Gilmore said. “Part of that is keeping people safe, because when they’re safe they can thrive. And we have some of the best people in the country keeping us safe.”
Bouncing back to the commission, Gilmore joked with Perkins that he didn’t really want to leave office, but he was afraid the younger man would make a run for him. Then Gilmore got serious for a moment — the current commission, in his opinion, was “serving for the right reasons.”
“They get to work and they always think about the citizen,” Gilmore said. “It’s hard to hold public office in your hometown — you know how people say it’s hard to be a hero in your hometown? It’s hard. Because people there’s people who never liked you and now that you have a position, they’re really shooting at you.”
Despite the pressure, Gilmore said elected officials need to keep doing the right thing. Then he recalled an incident at Holy Family when he was a 17-year-old senior. He slammed a locker door, mouthed off to a Sister and she took him by the ear to the front office.
“They did the right thing,” he said. “That’s one of the ways I learned. And they were right about a lot of things — they told me I’d never grow up. And they were right about that, too. I never did and I never want to — I feel young and I have a lot of energy.”
Gilmore threw down the gauntlet about “doing the right thing.”
“We have to do the right thing to the best of our ability, whether we’re in church, in our home, in local government or at Kroger,” Gilmore said. “Now, I’m a lifelong Democrat, but have I always voted Democrat? No. I vote for people who do the right thing.”
Then, pointing out former Kentucky House Speaker Rocky Adkins in the audience, Gilmore assured the old yellow-dog Democrat he’d always voted for him.
With a long life in public service, Gilmore had a lot of people to thank — he thanked his friends, his family and his colleagues. He thanked his doctor for “helping me look like this” and he thanked the voters.
“I want to thank everyone who voted for me, even the ones who didn’t,” Gilmore said. “I was going to do what I was going to do anyways.”
Gilmore continued, “I got a sign. Gosh, I’ll never forget you guys.”
The unveiling
The unveiling of the sign happened unceremoniously prior to the event — a city worker merely pulled the bag off the sign and drove off in a pickup truck.
Despite that, the effect of seeing his name on a city street sign was visible. Gilmore, who has spent his entire life in public service, smiled. His daughters and granddaughters took photographs of him posing with the sign, grinning from ear to ear.
When asked by The Daily Independent, the loquacious Gilmore was finally at a loss for words. After taking a moment, he smiled and said this:
“I am touched and honored for this, because there are so many important people in my life and I get to have them all here today to see this,” he said. “My hometown is everything to me. I’ve lived in Ashland all my life. It’s such an honor to be remembered like this.”
Adkins summed it up like this:
“Steve Gilmore has been a part of my life ever since I can remember, when my father was a teacher and a coach so was he, so we knew each other,” Adkins said. “It’s been great to follow his impact, from being a teacher, to a coach, to an assistant principal, to a principal, to an assistant superintendent to a superintendent to a commissioner to a mayor.”
Adkins continued, “There is not a better example of public service I can think of not only in Ashland, not only in Boyd County, but in northeast Kentucky. And to be able to retire with good health and to receive the recognition he has by having a street named after him is fitting. I consider him a good, close friend.”
