CATLETTSBURG The case against an Ashland man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in October 2021 is being held up by DNA testing, according to a prosecuting attorney.
Taylon Bensinger, 21, has been held since Oct. 18, 2021, after police said he shot his girlfriend, 24-year-old Angel Rowe, to death inside the basement of her home in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue.
On Thursday, Boyd County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Christina Smith said lab results involving DNA are still pending, citing a backup at the state lab. She told Judge John Vincent a plea offer has been extended to Bensinger, but defense counsel is awaiting all the evidence in the case before making a decision to take a plea or go to trial.
Vincent set Bensinger’s next appearance for Aug. 4, with the caveat that if the lab results come in quicker, he could set a hearing sooner.