HUNTINGTON It appears federal prosecutors are offering a pretrial diversion agreement to a former Marshall University student accused of issuing a threat to shoot up the school in January 2020.
Nicholas P. Wadman, 22, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was set for a Sept. 1 trial in the U.S. District Court of Southern West Virginia on one count of issuing interstate threats.
However, a joint motion filed Thursday asked for a hearing Aug. 31 for a federal judge in Huntington to approve a pretrial diversion agreement.
A pretrial diversion agreement is when the prosecution offers to pause taking a case to trial in lieu of probation. If the accused successfully completes the diversion, the charges are dismissed. If they don’t, the government takes the case back to trial.
Wadman, originally of South Carolina, moved to Bluefield when he was 13 years old, according to court records. In 2016, he attended Marshall University, but transferred after his freshman year to Mount West Community College — he attended there until the spring of 2019, court records show. He then moved in a with a girlfriend in Kentucky, but it ultimately didn’t work out, according to filings.
On Jan. 8, 2020, federal prosecutors said Wadman was playing party game with friends called “Jack Box T.V.” — a video game platform in which users play games together on a television set, but use their cell phones as a controller.
During one of the rounds, players had to draw a T-shirt design with a caption, and then had to vote on the funniest one, acccording to court records.
Records show Wadman drew a picture of a stick figure firing into a group of people in a crudely drawn Marshall University Memorial Student Center, with the caption “1.13.20” — the first day of the winter semester.
After leaving their apartment to get some grub, Wadman said he was disappointed that no one picked his drawing, records show. When asked what he drew, Wadman is accused of laughing and saying, “the student center is lit.”
The following day, Wadman returned to Lexington, records show.
On Jan. 12, two witnesses at the get-together reported their concerns to Marshall University Police. From there, campus police forwarded its concerns to West Virginia State Police, who then turned it over to the FBI, according to court records.
Records show that while the game was played in West Virginia, servers for the game are located in Virginia. That means the drawing would’ve crossed interstate lines.
At midnight on Jan. 13, Wadman went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, got into an argument and allegedly rammed his car into hers twice, court records show. Later that day, he called his shrink, who recommended he check himself in for help, a filing shows.
As he started driving back to West Virginia, he received word the feds were at his apartment, so he turned around to speak with them, according to court records.
The agent in charge of the case testified during a detention hearing in February that prior to all this, multiple witnesses had told him Wadman had a fascination with mass shootings and the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy.
During a Jan. 15 interview with Wadman, the agent said the suspect expected “a response of ‘oh, my God,’” about the drawing, according to court transcripts. Wadman denied he had actually issued a threat, records show.
He did state he had been suicidal and felt like he’d been bullied for most of his life, according to the agent’s testimony.
A search warrant on his phone conduct on Jan. 24 turned multiple images of memes — captioned pictures that circulate the internet — either showing support or making light of school shootings, records show. A sampling of the memes show found in the court record show multiple Columbine and Sandy Hook references.
The FBI agent testified he also found child porn on Wadman’s phone too, but no charges have come out of that so far, records show.
If the judge agrees to the pretrial diversion, it doesn’t mean Wadman is still out of the legal system. He’s still facing charges in Lexington in connection with the Jan. 13 incident, according to court records.
