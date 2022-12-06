HITCHINS Kentucky State Police is investigating an open missing persons case following a report that led law enforcement to a remote pond just outside of Grayson.
Trooper Shane Goodall told The Daily Independent the discovery stemmed from a person who reported seeing tire tracks heading into the pond off a one-lane gravel road.
The reporting party discovered the submerged truck and called it in to police, mentioning it had been a couple of days since he had last seen his neighbor.
Divers from Ashland Fire Department responded to the scene Monday morning and used sonar equipment to scan the pond, but no sign of the driver was found.
Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray said KSP contacted them hoping to find the driver, but even after diving in various places in the pond, the man is still missing, according to Ray.
The case is still under investigation and The Daily Independent is working to get further information as it becomes available.