RUSH Two dozen workers — half of them with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief — did a week’s worth of work in three hours Saturday, cleaning up loose branches and broken limbs and cutting small trees from around a small church still recovering from damage caused by the ice storm about a month ago.
“It would have taken us, working every day, over a week,” said Jerry Foster, the bivocational pastor of Rush Baptist Chapel in northeastern Kentucky and a volunteer firefighter in the area. “They have the equipment and the know-how.”
Kentucky DR worker David Bayes started putting together the team earlier in the week at the request of Dicky Tiller, a close friend of Foster and a former pastor in the Greenup Baptist Association. Most of the DR workers who came with their chainsaws were from the association, Bayes said.
“I met with Jerry last Sunday (a week ago) after church and kind of sized it up to see what we needed to do,” Bayes said. “Every person I called said, ‘Yes, I will be there.’”
Twelve workers from the church and 12 with DR experience met around 8 o’clock and worked until about 11:30 a.m. They had one break where a devotion was shared and shared a lunch before leaving.
“I told them we wanted to give the old people like me a chance to catch their breath,” Foster said. “They all kind of laughed at me because most of us were older. Disaster Relief needs some younger ones to come alongside them.”
The Rush area, located near the Boyd-Carter County line, had been slammed by an ice storm about a month ago and the broken trees and loose branches were a remnant of it. Several landed on the church, putting 21 holes in the roof, although those had been removed. But the DR workers gassed up the chainsaws and cut limbs, branches and some small trees around the property.
“They went up the bank 15 to 20 feet and cleared out behind the church building," Foster said. “Oh mercy! They know their business.”
Brian Horton, the associational mission strategist for the Greenup Baptist Association, was also on the scene with the men.
“I wanted to do it but it wears me out in a hurry,” Foster said. “I said something to Dicky and he had mentioned getting ahold of the Greenup Baptist Association.”
Tiller also spoke with Bayes, who then organized the DR workers. His brother, Bruce, and good friend Bill Johnson are other strong DR workers with blue hat experience. Lew Cook also came down from Maysville to help.
“The good thing about DR people is, when you put the call out, if they’re available, they are willing to serve and work and do everything they could possibly do,” Bayes said. “With COVID, a lot of people have not had the opportunity to go out and do anything over the last year or so. It was a good opportunity to all get together and work and fellowship.”
Foster said it also sent a message to the Rush community that the church was back in business. They are getting a new metal roof because of the damage from the storm, he said. The parking lot and surrounding area was spruced up for church on Sunday morning.
“We’ve started everything back,” Foster said. “Sunday mornings, Sunday night and Wednesday night. These guys came out here and made a big difference, saving us a lot of time and work. We’re very appreciative of the work that was done.”