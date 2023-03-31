COAL GROVE Inside an unassuming garage down an alley behind the Coal Grove Freezette, area dirt track royalty prepares for the upcoming season. On top of the shelves sit countless trophies. The walls are covered in series championship banners and ornamental checks filled out with the last name Melvin.
One bay is filled with a black car numbered 81M and the other a red car numbered 81.
“I was 81 all the way back when I played high school football,” John Melvin said.
“It could be for Melvin or Matt,” Matt Melvin remarked about his number. “The 81 is what dad always had.”
The father-son racing team has seen success on the dirt track over the past three decades. John has claimed nine track championships at Portsmouth and countless wins in the region. Matt won big last season.
Melvin Racing, a staple of area dirt track racing, started in the early 1990s when John Melvin took a trip to see a friend and has now extended to son Matt Melvin carrying on the family legacy.
“The dirt cars started in ’93,” Matt said. “Dad went to watch a friend of his in Portsmouth who was racing a modified called street stocks at the time. He saw that and thought it’d be an affordable way to race. He built a car that winter and started racing the following year.”
For John, the love of racing started early and with vehicles many in the area are more than familiar.
“I raced four-wheelers and stuff back when I was younger,” John said. “But cars looked a little safer, so I switched to them. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Matt remembers when his dad made that switch to cars, and it impacted his life in a major way.
“I was going to the four-wheeler races when I was born and at the dirt track since I was 5,” Matt said. “I’ve been there ever since. From age 6 to 21 I never missed a weekend. The very first memory I have of the track was in ’96 when dad flipped his first race car. That’s the first thing I can remember.”
Growing up around the track was special for Matt. He eventually started helping his dad work on his car and get the vehicle ready for race day.
“It was a lot of fun,” Matt said of those memories working on the car. “I was 14 or 15 years old and I got to be really involved. It was nice, too, because when things went well, it looked good on me. But if it went bad, Dad took all the blame for it. But seriously, it was good to learn all that at a young age.”
Eventually Matt would turn that experience of working on his dad’s car into preparing his own race car.
“I started in 2008 or 2009,” Matt said. “Dad had a buddy who kept his car in the garage. I started working on it and driving it and then in 2010 I got my own car.”
John was happy to see his son get involved, but knew it would be a full-time commitment.
“I was happy,” John said. “But it does get expensive, and it takes a lot of time. and it’s a lot of work. You’ve got to enjoy working on them if you’re going to drive them.”
For Matt, the expenses bring its own difficulties, but he said the toughest challenges are mental.
“Financially there’s a bunch,” Matt said. “But it’s also a challenge to be smart enough. Halfway through last season I was lost and you really have to sit down, do your homework and think things through. They teach you in school all this math and you think you’ll never use it, but when you get into something like this and that’s the whole game. You have to be smart.”
Another thing you have to be is committed. There’s no phoning it in within the racing world. For Matt, it’s all about putting in the work to be successful.