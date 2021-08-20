ASHLAND The ladies at Lunch-n-Learn crafted their own fall centerpieces for less than $10.
Ashley Layman is a self-taught decorator who uses her talents to give back to the community.
Norma Meek called Layman “a wonderful decorator and creator of magic.”
Layman began decorating with the Paramount and the Festival of Trees and Trains in 2006. She has learned more and grown her skills and talents in the years since.
“I try to learn something new every day,” she said.
During the Lunch-n-Learn Layman walked the women in attendance through some of her favorite techniques and styles. Layman also spent time sharing where she picked up each item.
The goal was to show the women how to decorate on a shoestring budget. Some items came from Fuhrmann Orchard and Community Garden. Others came from Hobby Lobby, grocery stores and Dollar Stores.
She shopped sales and gave tips on when and where to find deals. As the women created their own works of art they swapped knowledge on stores and sales where they found quality items on the cheap in the past.
Layman demonstrated how to set up a place setting and design a table for the ladies, giving tips and tricks along the way.
The decorator shared that floral arrangements are great in odd numbers beginning with the tallest in the middle or to one side, then adding from there. Unless someone wants a specific symmetrical look, in which case even numbers and a back and forth approach are appropriate. Layman used the odd number approach in her demonstrations Thursday.
Layman said decorating for her is a way to escape and relax.
“It’s a great distraction from the normal rush of life,” she said. “It allows me to slow down, visit with people and create.”
Layman uses both natural and silk flowers. She combines the real with the fake to add longevity to her arrangements. Ferns and eucalyptus are good real bases that she can add real or fake flowers to, depending on their typical life and the look she is trying to achieve.
The key, she said, is layering. It’s all about building from the foam block to the green layer, the flowers and then fill in. Layman made use of foam pumpkins, cotton and leaves made of material Thursday.
The ladies shared lunch inside the Jockey Club and enjoyed their dessert as they chatted and worked to create their fall centerpieces, which would cost less than $10 once complete.
As they worked, some doubted their creation. Layman assured each of them that they were all great.
“The thing about decorating is it doesn’t have to be perfect,” Layman said. “Nothing in nature is perfect.”
She added that art is subjective.
“It’s about what makes you happy.”
Layman showed how dark flowers can be used well by adding contrasting colors and bringing in light and whites to brighten the arrangement. She encouraged the women to not be afraid of the dark colors.
She also gave a tip to always use the real flowers that go on sale at the grocery store, so it’s not so disappointing when they die and need replaced.
(606) 326-2652 |