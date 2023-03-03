Andrews McMeel Universal severed its relationship with the creator of longstanding comic “Dilbert” after a racist rant on social media, the syndicate announced this past Sunday.
The Daily Independent, and corporate owner CNHI, LLC, made the decision to drop “Dilbert” as a result of Scott Adams’s racist remarks prior to Andrews McMeel’s announcement.
Readers who haven’t read or heard the remarks Adams made on Twitter and YouTube have been wondering why “Dilbert” hasn’t appeared in the newspaper.
Adams, 65, called Black Americans a “hate group” and said white people should “get the hell away” from Black people.
Editor’s note: We thank you, our readers, for understanding our decision.