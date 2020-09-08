CATLETTSBURG A DUI suspect picked scabs off his body and ate them during a field sobriety test early Saturday, according to court records.
Catlettsburg Police had pulled over 30-year-old Andrew M. Holloway, of Dayton, Ohio, after observing him swerving when he pulled out of the Speedway parking lot on to U.S. 23, a criminal citation states. Holloway intially traveled northbound, then turned onto 33rd Street to go southbound, court records show.
A patrol officer tailed Holloway, watching him jerk his 2009 Ford Edge to stay on the road, records show.
Police noted in the citation he almost turned into a guard rail as well.
Once stopped at the Catlettsburg Marathon station, police said they Holloway was noticeably high, with droopy eyes and pinpoint pupils, indicators of an opiate or sedative.
When asked for his registration, Holloway reached into his glove box and pulled out a socket set, records show. He then picked up his drink and spilled it all over the car, police noted.
Holloway was asked to step out of the car, at which point the officer saw a small bag of weed in the map pocket of the door, records show.
Holloway admitted to smoking a bit of weed and taking some Xanax — a benzodiazepine that can cause blackouts and drunken-like behavior — records show.
It was while taking the horizontal gaze nystagmus test — when the officer has a suspect follow their finger or another object with their eyes — that police said Holloway tore off a not-so-tasty treat off his face and ate it.
Throughout all the instruction phases of the test, court records show Holloway continue to munch on these flaky morsels.
After being taken into custody, the officer searched the car and turned up a small bag of suspected heroin and half of a Xanax, records show.
During the ride to King’s Daughter Medical Center for a blood draw, the officer noticed Holloway moving around a lot in the back seat of the cruiser, a citation states. The suspect said he was moving around because the cuffs were too tight, records show.
Upon being booked at the Boyd County Detention Center, records show the officer checked the back seat of the cruiser and turned up a bag of suspected fentanyl.
“The drugs found under my seat (were) without a doubt Mr. Holloway’s due to him being the only arrestee in my vehicle for some time,” the arresting officer wrote. “I also check my patrol vehicle before and after every shift as well (as) after arrests.”
Holloway was charged in Boyd County District Court with first-offense DUI, first-degree possession of heroin, evidence tampering, importing carefentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and three traffic offenses.
Holloway is being held at the county clink on $5,000 bond.
