RUSSELL Motorists should watch for daytime lane closures on Diederich Boulevard (Ky. 693) at Russell in Greenup County for traffic signal installation. Under a permit approved by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, developers are installing a signal at the Greenash Shopping Center (Kroger and Lowe’s) and the Russell Town Plaza (Hobby Lobby) intersection.
Construction requires one lane of Diederich to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each work day. Also, the southern entrance to Kroger and Lowe’s is temporarily closed for concrete work, striping and other construction. The Hobby Lobby entrance is partially closed. Intermittent lane closures on Diederich Boulevard and shopping center traffic changes will remain possible now through January until developers complete traffic signal installation.
Motorists should use caution and expect delays as traffic congestion is likely during construction. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.