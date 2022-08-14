The following students are recipients of the 2022 Diederich Award:
• Adrian Webb, of Lawrence County High School, is the daughter of Cassandra and Bill Ray Webb. She plans to attend Morehead State University.
• Karli Ward, of Martin County High School, is the daughter of Brent and Melissa Hall, and the late Jackie Crum. She plans to attend Morehead State University.
• Hayden Roy, of Russell High School, is the son of Jamie Baldridge and Michael Roy. He plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University.
• Bradley Rose, of Russell High School, is the son of Brett and Andrea Rose. He plans to attend Morehead State University.
• Sutton Imel, of Greenup County High School, is the daughter of Nathan and Staci Imel. She plans to attend Ashland Community and Technical College.
• Kaitlyn Blair, of Fairview High School, is the daughter of Tina and Ronnie Blair, and Jimmy Gish. She plans to attend Western Kentucky University.
• Laykin Kouns, of Ashland Blazer High School, is the daughter of Don Kouns. She plans to attend Marshall University.
• Patricia Crouch, of Ashland Blazer High School, is the daughter of David and Brandy Crouch. She plans to attend Marshall University.
• Cameron Dean, of Raceland-Worthington High School, received the award. She plans to attend the University of Louisville.
The Diederich Award is given out thanks to the John T. And Ada M. Diederich Educational Trust.