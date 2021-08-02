ASHLAND A federal judge sent a Detroit drug dealer up the road with 7 1/2 years in prison on July 26.
Marquis S. Glass, 29, is said to have been at the center of the biggest drug haul within the city limits of Russell. Glass entered a guilty plea earlier this year to possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams of meth.
Glass faced 10 years to life.
The Tri-State Narcotics Team busted Glass in late January, following a tip-off by management at the Best Western in Russell. Officers with the task force found 3 pounds of meth and nearly $8,000 inside Glass’ room.
Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jack Sparks, the DEA head of West Virginia (which oversees Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties) publicly thanked the Best Western staff for partnering with law enforcement to help curb drug trafficking in the area.
“Every hotel has occasional drug activity, without exception. Some are worse than others, however the Russell Best Western is a positive example. The staff really take their commitment seriously when it comes to their clients,” Sparks said.
“They simply don't want any illegal drugs at their hotel. The hotel management has an established relationship with local law enforcement. The recent drug arrests at the hotel are a positive example of community oriented policing in action,” Sparks continued.
A few weeks ago, the TNT busted two men slinging dime bags of meth out of the Best Western as well.
The TNT consists of narcotics officers with the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Cabell County Sheriff's Office, the Russell Police Department, the Raceland Police Department and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
