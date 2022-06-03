CATLETTSBURG Following Friday’s vote by the Boyd County Fiscal Court to approve a lease of the old Sears building to Revolutionary Racing, the judge-executive released the details of the lease to the public.
Once the facility is up and running, Revolutionary Racing will be paying the county $89,000 a month to use the old Sears building as an off-track betting facility.
That means within 24 months — the length of the lease terms in the agreement — the county will have received $2.1 million in rent, just $400,000 shy of the amount it paid Jason Camp, owner of Camp Landing, to buy the building in 2021.
While the licensing of the facility is pending, the outfit will pay the county $10,000 a month, per the lease.
Construction on a horse racing track and equine event center must start within six months of the execution of the lease — so by early December.
The lease can renew for 10 consecutive terms, meaning over the next 20 years. If Revolutionary Racing wants out, it must provide six months’ notice, per the agreement.
Revolutionary Racing is also responsible for utility bills and must keep general liability insurance no less than $1 million in value, along with renter’s insurance policies against fire, theft and other disasters. The county will still hold insurance on the building itself.
The county can kick Revolutionary Racing out of the building in the event of non-payment of rent, non-payment of utility bills or violations of conditions of the lease.
Revolutionary Racing will be leasing the premises “as is,” meaning any improvements to make it a gaming center must be completed by them.
They are also not allowed to sublease any portion of the building without the consent of the county. However, in the event of a major repair, the county is still on the hook.