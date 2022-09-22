VANCEBURG Eerily familiar details were revealed in a preliminary hearing in Lewis County on Thursday pertaining to the recent arrest of a woman convicted of reckless homicide in 2015.
Kelly F. Dummitt, 24, of Portsmouth, was booked into the Mason County Jail on Sept. 3 on charges of DUI, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing, reckless driving, fourth-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment, among others.
In 2015, Mattie Conley’s body was discovered on a rural stretch of road in Greenup County after suffering skull fractures.
Investigators believe Dummitt, who was 17 at the time, chased an ATV ridden by Mattie Conley and co-defendant James “Wyatt” Ratliff in a rage.
Dummitt and Ratliff told police Conley jumped from the side-by-side but investigators claim that didn’t match up with their evidence.
Dummitt pleaded guilty in December 2017 to reckless homicide and was sentenced to serve seven years in prison under a pre-trial diversion, keeping her from serving time behind bars as long as she abided by court instructions.
As time progressed, Dummitt was arrested a total of five times for various parole violations that include leaving the state, using alcohol and failure to cooperate with a probation officer, according to court records.
Dummitt was eventually sent to serve the seven years by Greenup Circuit Judge Robert Conley but she served fewer than two years before being released by the Department of Corrections.
After being released under a mandatory re-entry supervision, she was set to be under court supervision until October of this year.
After release, Dummitt was picked up in November 2020 on another DUI and reckless driving incident.
She posted bond and avoided jail time yet again and seemed to “lay low” until the most recent incident — just a month shy from being free from probation conditions and having her record expunged.
Dummitt appeared in Lewis County District Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing to see if her case would be bound to a grand jury for an official indictment.
On Thursday, Dummitt entered the courtroom wearing jail-issued apparel and maintained a nonchalant demeanor. Aside from whispering to her attorney, Dummitt was quiet and didn’t utter a word to the judge during the entire proceeding.
A Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy was called to the stand to testify about the events that unfolded on the night of Dummitt’s most recent arrest, striking a feeling of deja vu for those familiar with the case of Mattie Conley.
The deputy said he was advised by dispatch around 8 p.m. concerning a violent altercation involving a female subject at a property in the St. Paul area of Lewis County.
Once on scene, the deputy testified that Dummitt was being actively restrained by a male subject upon his arrival.
The deputy said that Dummitt had entered a locked piece of property and became irate when she was asked to leave by the property owners.
The owner of the property advised police that they saw headlights and then saw them turn off when it approached closer, so the property owners — a husband and wife — drove their ATV side-by-side to investigate, according to the testimony.
The deputy elaborated that the property owners made contact with Dummitt, didn’t recognize her as anyone they knew and asked her to leave.
The couple then attempted to escort Dummitt from the property out of the same “dummy-locked” gate she had entered through.
The deputy further testified that after the couple escorted her from the property, Dummitt decided turn back around and use her blue Ford Focus (registered to her mother) to hit the side-by-side head-on.
The deputy testified that, during the impact, the man’s wife was ejected from the ATV and Dummitt exited her vehicle and began physically assaulting the woman.
The deputy stated there was no damage to the front of Dummitt’s vehicle but the side-by-side’s front bumper had damage to it. The deputy could not recall if he photographed either vehicle, but if he did it would be in storage at the sheriff’s department.
The deputy advised the court that there were also no medical reports, although physical injuries were present on the couple.
At this point the prosecution and defense attorney began to argue the wanton endangerment charge.
After pitching questions back and forth about if the deputy thought a car versus ATV could result in a fatality or serious injury, District Court Judge Paul Craft spoke up.
“It’s common sense,” he said before telling the counsel they were free to argue probable cause but taking a car and hitting a side-by-side with it “is the definition of indifference to human life,” and required no further discussion.
The defense closed with saying the Commonwealth had no probable cause of wanton endangerment.
Dummitt’s attorney — public defender Charles D. Oppenheimer — went on to say prosecutors had no proof of damage or assault as no medical records were completed and they had no proof of trespassing since the deputies did not verify ownership of the land at the scene.
Judge Craft said the only relevant charge he was willing to discuss would be the class D felony of wanton endangerment — the rest, he said, are misdemeanors and aren’t bound to a grand jury regardless.
The judge also said it didn’t matter if there were or weren’t injuries — driving your car into an ATV could absolutely result in death or serious injury.
The public defender then asked the judge if Dummitt could be released on her own recognizance or have a bond set, believing his client was entitled to one.
“I’ve had a bench warrant out (for her) in Greenup for some time,” Craft said. “... I have zero confidence she’ll return to court.”
Craft elaborated that Dummitt was already on probation at the time of the incident (and every one before that).
The judge came back with the decision to not only have Dummitt remain behind bars, but to keep her without bond as well.
“It’s time to be accountable for these charges,” Craft said.
A Lewis County grand jury will now determine if prosecutors in Dummitt’s case obtain enough evidence to move toward a trial.
Kentucky law states a defendant must be indicted within 60 days of arrest or they are to be released.