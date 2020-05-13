ASHLAND Details have emerged from the freshly unsealed plea agreement a former Boyd County deputy made with the federal government.
Patrick Allen Adkins entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of violating civil rights and one count of witness tampering in what the local U.S. Attorney called a “particularly despicable” case.
Per his plea agreement, Adkins is accused of cajoling a woman into performing oral sex in exchange for him getting her dogs back.
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said he was not in office when the incident occurred and has fully cooperated with federal authorities in the case.
“I don’t condone that behavior at all,” Woods said. “We cooperated with the FBI and gave them whatever they needed in the investigation.”
Adkins quit the sheriff’s office in March of this year, Woods noted.
The agreement states that in July 2013, the victim had placed her dogs in the care of her daughter while she spent several days in jail. When her daughter refused to turn the hounds back over, she called the sheriff’s department, court records show.
A responding deputy informed the victim that she needed to provide paperwork to prove the dogs were hers, the agreement states. Since she didn’t have any formal paperwork, she collected statements from neighbors and friends confirming the dogs were hers, records show. Statements in hand, she called the law again, but was informed she needed to take the matter to small claims court.
The following day, the victim saw a Facebook post advertising her dogs for sale. She called 911 again, and that’s when federal prosecutors say then-deputy Adkins showed up.
The victim showed Adkins the Facebook post advertising the dogs, according to the agreement. Adkins told her he had another call and he would be back. After several hours, and couple more calls to 911 later, Adkins showed back up, the agreement states.
Crying, the victim pleaded with Adkins to get her dogs back, records show.
That’s when Adkins shut the door and lewdly propositioned her, court records show. After the victim performed the act, Adkins told her one of her dogs would be returned that evening, records show.
Two days later, the victim reported the incident to her attorney. The attorney went to Kentucky State Police, who interviewed Adkins, records show. The former deputy at first denied the allegations, then later said it was the victim’s idea.
In December 2017, KSP turned the case over to the FBI, records show.
At the time of his July 2018 indictment, Adkins, alongside another deputy and Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, was facing a lawsuit in connection with an October 2017 police shooting. The plaintiff in that case, Alex Herder, stated police unjustly shot him during a drug investigation. That civil suit is still pending due to criminal charges brought against Herder in connection with the incident.
Adkins’ attorney, Sebastian Joy, declined to comment about the plea agreement.
