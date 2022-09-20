CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County Sheriff's Deputy took the stand Friday during a bond hearing, disclosing details regarding a custody dispute turned arson investigation.
A co-defendant in the case, Tasha Baldridge, 35, of Ashland, was on the docket Friday to see if her bond could be modified.
Baldridge is charged with conspiracy to commit arson and wanton endangerment after she allegedly drove the getaway car for her husband who burned down an RV belonging to her mother and step-father.
Earlier this month, Baldridge's attorney told Circuit Judge George Davis that he needed easier access to his client to review evidence that wasn't permitted while Baldridge was behind bars.
Deputy Tim Duvall took the stand to testify Friday to help Judge Davis decide if he should release Baldridge, lower her bond or keep it at $100,000.
Duvall testified that the situation began as an underlying dispute between Baldridge's mother and step-father who were raising her child.
Baldridge and her husband/co-defendant Branden Baldridge allegedly arrived to a birthday party uninvited.
Later that night, Duvall said a "$100,000 RV was burned to the ground."
Duvall testified that the child often used the burned RV as a "club house" and frequently used it to hang out and play video games in.
Duvall also testified that an eyewitness saw Mr. Baldridge walking from a wooded area near the scene while carrying a gas can.
A yellow Cobalt potentially belonging to Mrs. Baldridge was also at the scene where, Duvall wrote in his report, a person of small stature drove away.
According to the deputy, Baldridge told him she wasn't driving a car that evening and in fact, she wasn't at the scene because she was busy at home, making "a sex tape with her husband."
Baldridge's defense attorney asked the deputy if he thought Baldridge was a danger to the community and he testified that her mother did fear retaliation after charges were pressed.
The deputy was then asked by the defense attorney if he reviewed text messages in the record between Baldridge and her mother regarding the dispute for custody of the child.
Duvall had read them and the defense asked the deputy if it made sense to him that a mother who was adamant about regaining custody of her child would burn something that the child could potentially be inside of.
"Doesn't seem logical, does it?" the defense attorney asked.
"No, but sometimes our tempers get the best of us," Deputy Duvall responded.
The defense attorney pressed further that the wanton endangerment charge was unfounded because Baldridge's alleged actions didn't actually put anyone in danger if the RV was unoccupied when it went up in flames.
The defense also took issue with the fact that most of the evidence against Baldridge existed based on what her mother thinks happens. For example, the car's title at the scene wasn't verified to be in Baldridge's ownership, rather her mother said it was her car.
Tasha Baldridge also took the stand in her defense and maintained her innocence.
Baldridge requested an ankle monitor or to be let out on her own recognizance.
Baldridge and her attorney claim that important evidence that would show proof through time stamps of Baldridge's lack of involvement cannot be reviewed together as it's the jail's policy to not allow cell phones into the facility.
The two believe that if Baldridge is out of custody, the defense team would have access to their client to review imperative evidence together.
The defense reiterated again to the judge that the prosecution's case seemed weak because there was no eyewitness testimony that put Baldridge at the scene aside from the yellow Cobalt.
Commonwealth prosecutor Gary Conn said in response, "We don't have an eyewitness but we do have the car. We have a positive ID of her husband on the scene carrying a gas can.
"She participated in this," Conn added. "If not, someone with a small stature driving her car participated in this. I think the evidence is quite strong (against her)."
Davis modified Mrs. Baldridge's bond to $50,000 and if she were to post bail, she will be under full monitoring.
Baldridge is set for another pre-trial conference Sept. 30.
