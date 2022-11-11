SUMMIT As the rain soaked his black blazer, Boyd County band director John Johnson played “Taps” as members of the high school’s JROTC stood at attention with the folded flag.
The teenagers stood stone still as traffic passed in the background of Route 60, staring at the War Memorial wall commemorating the brave men and women of Boyd County who gave their lives to preserve our way of life.
While there’s certainly many adjectives to describe Boyd County, one sticks out the most on this Veterans Day: Patriotic.
Just like every year, rain or shine, cold or warm, Boyd Countians gathered at the War Memorial to honor those who have served their country, risking life and limb to ensure the freedoms enjoyed by every man, woman and child in the United States of America.
Dressed in his officers’ finest, retired Col. Mike Graese — who is now the Ashland City Manager — said instilling and educating service to the country is important in these days and times.
“Last year, the Army did not meet its recruitment goals,” he said. “But I have hope — I was just at Rose Hill School this morning and heard children recite patriotic poems and the Constitution. I have hope for the future of this country.”
Graese said he hopes young people looking to the future consider the military as an option — he made a career out of serving in the U.S. Army.
Sgt. Dan Meeks, who oversees the high school’s JROTC program, explained the symbolism behind the folding of the flag as his cadets conducted it.
After the ceremony, Meeks said this week is one of the busiest for the students.
“We’ve already done one ceremony at the middle school and we have four more to do today,” he said. “These students volunteer to do this because they understand the importance of honoring our veterans.”
The event, organized by Marine Corps veteran Eulas Hayes, drew out various public officials including State Representatives Scott Sharp and Danny Bentley, Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, Mayor Matt Perkins, County Clerk Kevin Johnston and Jailer Bill Hensley.
Pastor Tom Keelin, a veteran himself, led in prayer for the event.