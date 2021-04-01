ASHLAND Growth and convenience were the driving reasons behind Desco Federal Credit Union’s move to downtown Ashland.
A new building opened for business on Monday, with refreshments to welcome customers, Sharon Asbury, marketing director, said.
“(It) was more of a quiet opening or soft opening, although we were open with full services to the public and to our members, since the employees and equipment were moved from the branch on Armco Road to the new office at 1211 Carter Ave.,” Asbury said. The Ashland Alliance ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for May 6.
The new building was needed, she said, because the business had grown.
“Our original branch was built about 15 years ago, and we soon outgrew that building and started looking for a more visible site with enough room for a larger facility,” she said, noting it took about 14 months, including a six- to eight-week delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to finish construction. The original building has been sold.
Mortgage Manager Tim Muffley said he’s happy to return to working in downtown Ashland. He joined Desco after having worked at different businesses in town for nearly 20 years.
“I’m excited were bringing this development to downtown Ashland,” Muffley said. “It’s much better access for the public at large.”
The new building and the growth of the business was an accomplishment, he said, especially given the delays because of COVID-19.
“With everyting we had to deal with with COVID and limitations we had to have, we had the largest mortgage year ever by a large amount,” he said, noting for 60 days, the bank saw customers on an appointment-only basis. “Just to come out of what the entire country has been through and to do the business we have and get this tremendous building complete, it’s just phenomenal.”
The first floor of the new building includes the teller line, Branch Manager Jim Webster’s office, new accounts and customer loans.
On the second floor are the mortgage and business loan departments, along with a large conference room.
The third floor is dedicated to information technology.
“That has been relocated from the Portsmouth office,” Asbury said. “The reason for this is because this office is more centrally located between all of our branches that are in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. The third floor also has an employee break room.”
Desco has a large office and a separate drive-through with an inside walk-up servicing area in Portsmouth, as well as locations in Ironton, Huntington, Minford, Ohio, and Wheelersburg, Ohio. Asbury said the company plans to open another location in Greenup this year.
Desco Credit Union got its start in 1964, when employees from the steel mill in New Boston came together to start the credit union.
“Even though the steel mill closed, it had grown to the point that it opened to the community and continued to grow,” Asbury said.
