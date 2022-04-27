RUSSELL The Pathways to Bright Futures Foundation announced the Derby Party is back this year. It is set for Saturday, May 7, from 5-11 p.m. at The Edge in Russell.
Pathways calls it “the best Derby Party in town,” and it will feature live viewing of the race, dinner by the Scioto Ribber and music by AAA Entertainment. The event will include dancing, a Derby hat contest, split the pot and other fun activities.
The foundation focuses on expansion of Autism services, youth substance abuse prevention and special projects — they focus on unique needs of Pathways consumers, staff and/or programs and services.
Pathways to Bright Futures Foundation has assisted a number of consumers with needs ranging from hearing aids to a special home locking system for grandparents caring for three grandchildren, one of whom is autistic, according to a press release.
Table sponsorships and single tickets are available. For more information, to sponsor a table or to purchase tickets, contact Marshall Tyson at marshall.tyson@pathways-ky.org or by calling (606) 329-8588, ext. 4128.
The Edge is at 1100 Our Lady’s Way.