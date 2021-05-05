ASHLAND The Boyd County deputy involved in last week’s crash on 13th Street is out of the hospital and is recovering at home, according to sheriff’s department’s Chief Deputy.
Sgt. John Daniels said Deputy Rick Riffe — a deputy with 20-plus years on the force and the school resource officer for Ashland Community and Technical College — is doing better, but is still sore from the crash.
Daniels said Riffe has not returned to duty.
Riffe was involved in an April 29 collision on 13th Street, in which his cruiser struck another vehicle in an angled head-on collision, according to Ashland Police.
Chief Todd Kelley said based on witness statements, Riffe was turning left on a green arrow into ACTC when the other car blew through the stop light in the lane heading towards town, striking him.
No charges have been filed in connection with the crash, Kelley said.
“In Kentucky, insurance handles an accident like that, we don’t cite unless there is underlying criminal conduct such as intoxication,” Kelley said. “This was not case here.”
(606) 326-2653 |