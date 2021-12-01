CANNONSBURG A band of shoplifters tried to steal just about the whole Walmart on Nov. 24, according to a report from the Boyd County Sheriff.
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said the three suspects are accused of stealing 110 items — totaling $1,600.95 after tax worth of merchandise — from the U.S. 60 Walmart. From pepperoni to knife sets to socks to necklaces to batteries to a push-up bra to a six-pack of pop, Woods said it appeared the suspects tried to steal items from every department in the big-box store.
“This is highly unusual in a shoplifting case,” Woods said. “Typically, shoplifters will go in and steal the biggest ticket item they can find and run. They usually don’t steal from every department in the store. They must have been there quite a while.”
Matthew I. Roberts, 24, of Russell, Troy Stephens, 27, of Argillite, and Sabrina L. Reynolds, 26, of Ashland, were charged in connection with the incident at the U.S. 60 Walmart in Cannonsburg. All three were charged with theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and public intoxication.
According to court records, the trio were caught by loss prevention at around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 24 stuffing merchandise into recycling bags.
When a deputy sheriff confronted the three, court records show Roberts took off on foot into the parking lot. The deputy told the other two to stay with loss prevention, but Stephens took off as well, records show.
The deputy caught up with Roberts, who was running around in a circle, records show. Deputies said the officer shot Roberts with a Taser, taking him to the ground.
However, Roberts didn't quit, according to court records. Instead, he kept kicking and trying to get up, leading the deputy to punch him twice in the face, a criminal citation states.
Once in custody, the deputy discovered Roberts had two warrants out for his arrest, records show.
A backup deputy called to the scene caught Stephens on Wolohan drive, records show.
Reynolds, according to court records, cooperated with authorities and stayed in the loss prevention office until the cops could click the cuffs on her.
All three were believed to be high on something, deputies said.
In addition to theft and intoxication charges, Roberts was charged with first-degree fleeing on foot and resisting arrest. Stephens was charged with second-degree fleeing on foot and Reynolds was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roberts is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $2,500 bond, while Stephens is being held on a $1,000 bond. Reynolds has since posted bond and is at liberty.
