CANNONSBURG The unsung men and women of the Boyd County Detention Center were recognized Thursday evening at the Third Annual Corrections and Community Dinner.
Hosted at the Boyd County Community Center, the dinner included information about the programs offered at the jail to help inmates reintegrate into society, a recognition of deputy jailers who helped save lives of inmates and entertainment by Catlettsburg’s own Holly Forbes.
Deputy jailers Jeffery Johnson and Hannah Matney were awarded the Honorable Service distinction for thwarting suicide attempts by inmates. Johnson cut down an inmate who hanged himself with a sheet, while Matney removed a blanket from an inmate’s neck who was attempting to harm themselves.
Letters of commendation were awarded to Sgt. Amanda Cooper, deputy Lindsey Barnes and deputy Shane Walker for thwarting suicide attempts as well.
Sgt. Andrew Wheeler, deputy Amanda Hardin and former deputy Yolanda Handy also received letters of commendation for preventing drugs from coming into the jail.
Sgt. Donald “Matt” Rucker was awarded a letter of commendation for his involvement in the Boyd Employment Skills Training program, which is a work release program for state inmates. Greenup Avenue Giovanni’s owner Brad Trimble said the program literally kept his restaurant staffed during COVID.
Kevin Harrison, who administers the Moral Reconation Therapy program at the jail, said the program had 253 graduates between January 2022 to June 2023, with 118 in 2023 alone.
The program, which teaches life skills to inmates, also goes toward “good time” for qualifying state inmates. According to Harrision, those in the program have received a combined total of 55.8 years of good time, which means time shaved off a state sentence.
Jailer Bill Hensley said he wanted to celebrate the good work being done at the jail.
“I want to thank the staff and the community programs,” he said. “You’re only as good as your team.”
Commissioners David Salisbury, Randy Stapleton and Jeremy Holbrook were also in attendance. Judge-Executive Eric Chaney couldn’t be there because he had to work a shift at Marathon, but he did send a message Hensley read aloud.
“I want to thank you for your hard work,” he said. “We have the best team in the state.”
Bombshells and Ales catered the event.