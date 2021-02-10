A Catlettsburg man wanted on drug charges in Ohio led a Boyd Sheriff’s deputy on a chase, before bailing out and hiding in a garage, according to court records.
The Friday night chase started at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Little Garner Road when a white Dodge Charger cut through the parking lot, records show. A deputy on patrol noticed this and decided to investigate — prompting the Charger to take off, a citation states.
When the deputy got close to the Charger, things became clearer — the car had dead tags and matched several drug tips, records show.
The deputy hit the lights and the car sped up before slowing down, records show.
The passenger door swung open, and it looked like the person was about to jump out while the car was still moving, according to the citation. Eventually, the car stopped on Kouns Road near Meade Springer and the driver made a run for it into the woods, deputies said.
The deputy approached the vehicle and detained the passenger, who told law enforcement he didn’t really want a part of the chase, records show. Since the deputy was alone, the passenger was detained until other units arrived, records show.
During the down time, the deputy learned the suspect was James J. Brewer, 40, according to the citation.
A woman approached the deputy and told him a man had hid in her garage and would not leave, records show. When more units arrived, the initial deputy and a couple colleagues went to check it, the citation states.
Inside the garage, deputies said they spotted Brewer hiding behind some wood clutter — the sole of his boot was sticking out, records show.
After removing a large wooden wheel from the pile, deputies verified they had their man, records show. Brewer refused to come out and attempted to get up — records show deputies took him to the ground and into custody.
Brewer has been charged with two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), third-degree burglary, resisting arrest, reckless driving and three traffic violations.
He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $12,500 bond.
(606) 326-2653 |