GREENUP A Franklin Furnace man was charged March 10 after police found him high at the South Shore Speedway with his 8-year-old son in the back seat of his car, according to court records.
Greenup County deputies responded to the gas station at around 9:30 p.m. after reports of two intoxicated people nodding off at the pumps, a criminal citation states.
The driver, 35-year-old Charles Edward Samuel Anderson IV, went inside the store and said he was taking his female passenger to the hospital due to a drug overdose, prompting EMS to respond as well, records show.
When deputies arrived, they found the woman cleaning the 2009 Ford Escape while Anderson was still in the store, the citation states.
After deputies caught a whiff of weed coming out Anderson’s car, they requested a search, then performed a pat-down on him to check for weapons, according to court records.
That personal search turned up a bag of heroin and $915 in cash, the citation states.
Deputies cuffed Anderson, but when he was taken to the cruiser, the citation states he stopped walking and started to push against the officers. Once placed in the back seat, records show Anderson tried to crawl out the other side of the car.
During the search of the car — which turned up some weed — records show deputies found Anderson’s 8-year-old son. Greenup County Social Services was called to take custody of the child, the citation notes.
Anderson has been charged with first-offense DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-offense heroin trafficking, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
He is being held on $5,000 bond at the Greenup County Detention Center.
