The president of the demolition group by which a missing Catlettsburg man was employed has announced his death.
Jamie Fitzgerald, who has been unaccounted-for since last Wednesday after a power plant collapsed in Adams County, Ohio, has died, according to Richard Adamo of the Adamo Group.
The announcement came two days after the discovery of Doug Gray, an Adamo employee who had also been missing. Gray, 42, was a Greenup County native.
Fitzgerald, 47, was from Catlettsburg.
“We wish to advise you of the status of our efforts to locate our deceased employee, Jamie Fitzgerald,” said Adamo. “As you know, we have been using all resources available to remove the debris as expeditiously and safely as possible.
“At this time,” he continued, “Adamo Group has determined that much more debris must be removed based upon the probable location of Jamie. In order to continue the removal of the debris at the Killen Generating Station demolition site in Adams County, Ohio, an engineering plan must be developed.”
Thornton and Tomasetti, a nationally recognized engineering firm, will arrive on Tuesday, according to Adamo. Engineers from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are scheduled to be on site, he said.
“The engineering plan will be developed by Thornton & Tomasetti and reviewed for safety compliance by OSHA and other law enforcement authorities to protect workers, law enforcement, emergency responders and OSHA officials during the process of debris removal,” Adamo said.
The debris-removal process could take up to two weeks.
“After the engineering plan is developed and approved, additional information will be released,” Adamo said. “We trust there is an understanding of how his process must be done in a manner that does not pose a safety hazard to those working on the recovery effort and is done with as much sensitivity as is possible.”
Adamo said the group’s thoughts and prayers continue to be with Fitzgerald’s family, fiancee, friends and co-workers.