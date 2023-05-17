ASHLAND The Delta Ashland Downtown has recently reached the No. 1 hotel ranking of all Delta Hotels in the United States and Canada, according to a news release.
The Delta brand consists of a total of 89 hotels in the United States and 40 in Canada, and close to 100 hotels worldwide.
“We have worked very hard to achieve this No. 1 spot," said Jackie Hymel, General Manager. “Our team strives to be not only the best that Ashland has to offer, but the best that Delta has to offer all across the Unites States and Canada”.
In addition to the hotel receiving the top spot among all others, The Winchester Restaurant is also ranked as the No. 1 restaurant among all Delta properties, stated the release.
Rankings for the Delta brand are based on guest reviews that score the hotel on items like cleanliness, front desk, restaurant, intent to recommend and a variety of other hotel-focused points. This is the second time that the Ashland Delta has reached the No. 1 ranking, however since the hotel opened they have been consistently ranked in the top 10, according to the release.
The Delta by Marriott-Ashland Downtown opened on July 3, 2019, with 152 rooms, Starbucks, a fitness center, two bars, The Winchester Restaurant and 4,500-plus square feet of meeting and banquet space.
The hotel is owned by W.B. Hospitality, LLC and managed by LBA Hospitality.