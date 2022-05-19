ASHLAND Jackie Hymel, general manager of the Delta by Marriott- Ashland Downtown, was recently named General Manager of the Year at the inaugural Delta Conference in Minneapolis.
This was the first conference of the Delta brand, which became part of the Marriott portfolio in 2015. The Delta brand originated in Canada and has since expanded their reach to the United States. In 2022, Delta Hotels will open its 100th hotel.
Hymel has been the general manager at the Delta Ashland since its opening on July 3, 2019.
“I am beyond humbled to receive this award from the Delta brand. With almost 100 Delta hotels in the US and Canada, this is an honor to be recognized. This is a true testament to the hard work of everyone at our property and the support we have received from the community,” Hymel said.
During the meeting, the hotel also was recognized as one of the top 10 global Intent To Recommend scores. The Delta Huntington Mall was also recognized in the same category. Of the almost 200 Delta management staff in attendance, the Tri-State was represented by Hymel, Cara Hedrick-Shockley, director of sales at the Ashland Delta, Macy Dingess, general manager of the Delta Huntington Mall, and Mike Shockley, director of sales for the Delta Huntington Mall.
The Delta by Marriott- Ashland Downtown is owned by W.B. Hospitality, LLC and managed by LBA Hospitality.